Debt burdens in Brazil, India and South Africa will rise to among the highest across the large emerging market sovereigns by 2021, Moody's said

India among large emerging market sovereigns to have highest debt burden by 2021: Moody's

1 min read . 05:09 PM IST

PTI

'We expect govt debt in the large emerging market sovereigns to rise by almost 10 percentage points of GDP on average by the end of 2021 from 2019 levels, driven primarily by wider primary deficits, although some are likely to see higher interest payments contributing to higher debt, Moody's said