India among the top 3 most vulnerable nations with respect to malware infection: Report
- The report came at a time when Indian IT experts are still figuring out the intricacies of the cyber attack on AIIMS servers
As the digital landscape of the country is rapidly evolving, IT company Microsoft informed on Wednesday that India is among the top 3 most vulnerable nations of the world with respect to malware infections for the internet of things (IoT). The other two nations, according to IT major are China and United States.
The company conducted research across the world and found that around 38% of all malware IoT originates from China's large network footprint, the highest in the world.
The Microsoft Cyber Signals Report further added that infected servers in the US put the country in second place and observe 18% of all observed malware.
"Microsoft researchers found that India is amongst the top 3 countries originating IoT malware infection in 2022. Therefore, the cyber threat landscape is real and security is the need of the hour," the report said.
India comes third in the world with 10% of all IoT malware infections. The research revolved around traditional IT equipment, operational technology (OT) controllers, and IoT devices like routers and cameras.
"The spike in attackers' presence in these environments and networks is fueled by the convergence and interconnectivity many organizations have adopted over the past few years," the report said.
The report came at a time when Indian IT experts are still figuring out the intricacies of the cyber attack on AIIMS servers.
The officials on Wednesday informed that they suspect the attack has originated from locations in China and Hong Kong. They added that the Delhi Police has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which can further obtain the information from Interpol.
On 23 November, the servers of AIIMS faced a cyber attack, and internet services were since blocked after the direction from investigation agencies.
The services of the hospital including the smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment system, were affected due to the cyber attack.
With inputs from PTI
