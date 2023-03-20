In a post-Covid world, apart from the pain of losing our close ones, several countries are reeling under economic pressures and global inflation levels are also at historically high levels. But, the ordeal and not stopped people to smile and according to the report “life evaluations have continued to be remarkably resilient, with global averages in the COVID-19 years 2020-2022 just as high as those in the pre-pandemic years 2017-2019."