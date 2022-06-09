India among top 10 investment hubs for FDIs in 2021 despite falling inflows

Furthermore, the report revealed that in structurally weak, vulnerable, and small economies, FDI rose by 15% to 39 trillion. However, the influx to the least developed countries, landlocked developing nations, and small island developing states combined accounted for only 2.5% of the world total in 2021, down from 3.5% in 2020. The impact of the pandemic intensified fragility, and investment in sectors relevant to the SDGs continued to fall. This was especially true for food, agriculture, health, and education.

