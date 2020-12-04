India among top 5 nations with highest number of people needing rehabilitation

“People living with the long-term consequences of covid-19 have spoken to me again and again about their need for rehabilitation services, along with the need for recognition, and further research," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. “Those requiring rehabilitation services may include survivors of both infectious and noncommunicable disease, accidents, conflicts, and so many other health problems that arise over the course of one’s life. Rehabilitation services must be part of essential packages of care as part of every country’s journey towards universal health coverage," he said.