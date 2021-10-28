NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's green credentials saying it was among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy. At the upcoming UN climate conference also known as Conference of Parties (COP) 26, he would highlight the need for equitable distribution of carbon space and support for mitigation and adaptation efforts, he said.

In a statement ahead of his departure to Italy and the UK for the G20 and the COP26, Modi said he would also emphasize the need for resilience building measures, mobilization of finance and technology transfer for “green and inclusive growth."



“India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity," Modi said adding that at the COP26 Leaders’ Summit, he would “share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements."



The 31 October to 12 November COP26 summit “will also provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental Organization and explore the possibilities for further accelerating our clean growth," he said.

India is one of the largest emitters of green house gases (GHGs) that are held responsible for global warming. New Delhi has said that it is on its way to meet the commitments it made at the climate summit in Paris in 2015 but has been facing pressure to update its Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) and name a year by when it will achieve net zero emissions ie its forests soaking up all the carbon it has emitted.

In his statement Modi also referred to the 30-31 October G20 summit in Rome that he would be attending.

“I will join other G20 Leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," he said.



“During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin," Modi said.



Modi also added that on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he would be meeting leaders of other partner countries to review bilateral relations.

According to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the leaders Modi would meet include the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

Shringla said the G20 would focus on the management of the current pandemic, future pandemics that may arise besides the overall global health architecture.

"The G20 is going to come out with very concrete outcome on this. There is suggestion to create a mechanism to cater to the future requirements," the foreign secretary said."There is some fairly intensive discussions on the sort of architecture that the G20 could create that could supplement international cooperation and collaboration in dealing with future pandemics," he said.

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet. The forum has a yearly summit since 2008, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government. The summit will be centred around the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity, focussing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.