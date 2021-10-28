India among top countries in terms of installed renewable energy: Modi

“I will join other G20 Leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," he said.“During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin," Modi said.Modi also added that on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he would be meeting leaders of other partner countries to review bilateral relations.