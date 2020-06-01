When asked about the Australian view on the India-China border tensions, O’Farrell said that this was for India and China to resolve. But O’ Farrell said Australia had an interest to see that tensions were reduced in the South China Sea where China has been making some aggressive moves including the sinking of a Vietnamese ship, which he said, “could potentially escalate" matters. He said India and Australia were keen to see reforms in international institutions that could serve the interests of all countries. “It is as crucial as ever for like minded democracies and important partners like India and Australia to work together to shape the type of region and the type of world we want to live in presently and post covid-19," he said.