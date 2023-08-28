India and Bangladesh boost defence ties at fifth annual dialogue in Dhaka

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering defence cooperation at the fifth annual defence dialogue in Dhaka on Monday, the defence ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on 27-28 August, co-chaired the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Waker-Uz-Zaman, principal staff officer, Armed Forces Division.

According to the ministry, the dialogue between India and Bangladesh is the highest institutionalized interactive mechanism between both countries. Both countries highlighted its significance in chartering the future course of the relations between the two armed forces.

The ongoing defence cooperation activities between the two countries were reviewed and both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing defence cooperation engagements. The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and both sides agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises, it added.

The armed forces of both countries continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of the relations of both countries.