India and Brazil need their own 'Operation Warp Speed'

A small group of pharmaceutical companies — including AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi SA — received the lion’s share of Warp Speed funding and support. As we now know, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson ultimately brought drugs to market that changed the pandemic’s course. Pfizer, which also produced a miracle drug in record time, opted not to take federal money. But it was nevertheless assured that Warp Speed would buy its vaccine if approved. And Pfizer’s partner, BioNTech SE, got $445 million from the German government to help the smaller company develop and manufacture its innovative messenger RNA technology.