India and China agree on 'complete disengagement' of troops on LAC

NEW DELHI: India and China on Friday renewed previously made commitments to “ensure complete disengagement" of troops along their Line of Actual Control (LAC) border for the restoration of peace after heightened tensions that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops last month.

Senior Indian and Chinese diplomats who met via video link also pledged to keep their dialogue – through diplomatic and military channels -- on track “to ensure early resolution of the situation," ie tensions on along the LAC due to the mobilization of tens of thousands of troops by both sides.

“The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)" was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava on the Indian delegation while the Chinese team was headed by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department. It coincided with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane for a review the situation along the 3,488 kilometre India-China border. India-China border tensions also figured in a telephone conversation between Singh and his US counterpart Mark Esper. “The two have spoken frequently in recent weeks," a person in the know of the matter said.

The WMCC “reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC," an Indian foreign ministry statement said. “They agreed that it was necessary for both sides to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders," it said referring to three meetings in June between military officers on reducing tensions through a gradual pull back of troops. A fourth meeting between senior military commanders is to happen next week that will look at moving back troops from the problem areas like the banks of the Pangong Tso lake and the Depsang plains. Since early July, the two sides have implemented a slow pull back of troops from three friction points – PP (patrolling point) 14, 15 and 17A in Ladakh where tensions have been running high for the past two months. This process is now complete, two people familiar with the matter separately said adding that the next round of military talks would focus on drawing troops down from Pangong Tso as well as moving back military hardware like long range artillery.

The WMCC meet came on a day, the Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, reached out to the Indian public in a video message in which he said India and China should be partners than rivals. The two countries need to build trust, he said, through mutual respect, and treat each other as equals. The two sides need to “respect and accommodate mutual core interests and major concerns" and adhere to the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, Sun said. The ambassador also addressed those who were calling for a “decoupling" of the Indian and Chinese economies following the tensions on the border to exclude “Made in China" goods, saying non-tariff barriers and restrictive measures would be unfair to Chinese enterprises and Indian consumers. The reference was to New Delhi banning 59 Chinese mobile phone apps in a move aimed at hitting back at China economically for its intrusion into Indian territory. India has also spoken of keeping Chinese firms, equipment and investment out of its power, telecom and road sectors. According to people in the know of the matter, more punitive economic steps vis a vis China are in the works.

