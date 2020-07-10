India and China agree on 'complete disengagement' of troops on LAC

The WMCC meet came on a day, the Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, reached out to the Indian public in a video message in which he said India and China should be partners than rivals. The two countries need to build trust, he said, through mutual respect, and treat each other as equals. The two sides need to “respect and accommodate mutual core interests and major concerns" and adhere to the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, Sun said. The ambassador also addressed those who were calling for a “decoupling" of the Indian and Chinese economies following the tensions on the border to exclude “Made in China" goods, saying non-tariff barriers and restrictive measures would be unfair to Chinese enterprises and Indian consumers. The reference was to New Delhi banning 59 Chinese mobile phone apps in a move aimed at hitting back at China economically for its intrusion into Indian territory. India has also spoken of keeping Chinese firms, equipment and investment out of its power, telecom and road sectors. According to people in the know of the matter, more punitive economic steps vis a vis China are in the works.