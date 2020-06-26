India and China dig in for the long haul amid troop build-up

“Respecting and strictly observing LAC is the basis for peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explicitly recognized so in the 1993 and subsequent agreements," he said, adding Indian troops are “fully familiar with the alignment of LAC in all sectors of the India-China border areas and abide scrupulously by it." Any construction undertaken by the Indian side has been inside Indian territory and India has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo, he said in response to repeated charges from China that India has been responsible for tensions and casualties along the border.