India and China hold 17th round of Corps Commander level meeting
NEW DELHI :New Delhi and Beijing held another meeting at the Corps Commander level to discuss the border issues. This was the 17th meeting at this level and was the first since July this year.
According to an announcement by Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on 20 December 2022. The 16th Corps Commander meeting had also taken place at Chushul Moldo on the Indian side.
“The two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner. They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," said a joint press release released by the MEA.
Both sides agreed to maintain stability in the region and maintain dialogue. While India and China have proceeded to disengage at several points in the western sector of the LAC since the beginnings of the border crisis in May 2020, disengagement has not taken place around key areas near Depsang and Chardung Nulla.
The earlier set of border meetings in July had also not produced any significant breakthroughs in the deadlock. The meeting comes some days after revelations of a clash between Indian and Chinese troops on December 9 in the Tawang sector of the border. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi declined to comment when asked if the clashes in Tawang had been part of the 17th Corps Commander talks. Mr. Bagchi referred questioners to the Defence Minister’s statement made in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the matter of the clashes near Tawang.
