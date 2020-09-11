India and China made a useful decision on de-escalation at border, says Russia

India and China have made a useful decision on de-escalating tensions on their disputed Himalayan border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, speaking alongside his Chinese counterpart.

Earlier on Friday, China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions and take steps to restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Earlier on Friday, China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions and take steps to restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.