India-China ties have plummeted after a series of attempts by Chinese troops to intrude into Indian territory since May. Many rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic levels have not been able to resolve the problem. While India wants Chinese troops to withdraw from all areas it has intruded into, China has pulled back troops from two areas while at two others, it has not. The fresh intrusion over the weekend took place in an area that was not disputed, say former military officials, which shows that the Chinese actions were “very provocative."