India and China say military commander talks were constructive

Hooda was referring to two other contentious areas Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. The Depsang Plains is significant as it is situated 30 kilometres from the strategically important Daulat Beg Oldie military post with a landing strip – regarded as one of the highest in the world. It lies near the Karakoram Pass which separates India from China’s Xinjiang province. Daulat Beg Oldie is also close to the Aksai Chin area, which India and China both claim. Demchok lies south of Aksai Chin where the Chinese have reportedly erected tents on the Indian side of the LAC.