Goyal concludes meeting with delegation from EFTA1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST
The deliberations between minister Goyal and Artieda revolved around crucial issues and aimed to swiftly conclude the negotiations for the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement
New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal concluded a meeting with a delegation from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) led by Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss state Secretary for economic affairs. The deliberations between Goyal and Artieda revolved around crucial issues and aimed to swiftly conclude the negotiations for the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).
