New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal concluded a meeting with a delegation from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) led by Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss state Secretary for economic affairs. The deliberations between Goyal and Artieda revolved around crucial issues and aimed to swiftly conclude the negotiations for the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

The primary objective of these negotiations is to establish a fair, mutually beneficial, and comprehensive trade deal between India and EFTA.

The two-day meeting held in London from 11-12 July, witnessed the participation of industry stakeholders from the pharmaceutical, machinery, and electronics sectors of EFTA states.

“Over the past few months, India and EFTA have significantly intensified their engagement, highlighting the commitment of both parties to achieving an early conclusion to the TEPA negotiations," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The meeting bolstered this commitment, with both sides demonstrating a strong willingness to progress towards a final agreement, it added.

Goyal expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during the meeting, highlighting the constructive and collaborative nature of the discussions. He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive trade deal that addresses the needs and aspirations of both India and EFTA, fostering closer economic ties and promoting sustained growth.

Artieda echoed Minister Goyal’s sentiments and commended the Indian government’s proactive approach and expressed confidence in the positive outcomes that can be realized through a comprehensive TEPA.

According to the ministry, the meeting added further momentum to the ongoing negotiations between India and EFTA. Both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the conclusion of the TEPA, recognizing the potential for enhanced economic cooperation and trade between the two regions. The successful conclusion of the TEPA will set the stage for a new deeper economic collaboration, driving growth and prosperity for both India and EFTA.