India and Egypt hold meeting on counter-terrorism
- India and Egypt strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. The two sides reviewed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective countries and regions
India and Egypt held the third meeting of their Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi.
