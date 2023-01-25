India and Egypt upgrade relationship to strategic partnership2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM IST
- Under this new framework, both sides are set to intensify cooperation under four key pillars including political and security matters, economics and trade, cultural affairs and scientific and academic partnerships
In a step forward for India’s diplomatic outreach to West Asia, New Delhi and Cairo have elevated their bilateral relationship to the level of a strategic partnership.
