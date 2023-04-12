Goyal, France’s Becht discuss India-EU FTA1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:15 PM IST
On 17 June 2022, India and the EU relaunched negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, and launched separate negotiations for an Investment Protection Agreement and an Agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs).
New Delhi: Trade minister Piyush Goyal discussed the progress on the India-EU free trade agreement with his French counterpart Olivier Becht, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
