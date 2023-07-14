‘France to soon start using India's UPI payment mechanism ’: PM Modi

‘France to soon start using India's UPI payment mechanism ’: PM Modi1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST
India and France have agreed to use UPI payment mechanism, allowing Indian tourists in France to make payments in rupees. The initiative will start from the Eiffel Tower. The move is expected to boost bilateral trade and tourism between the two countries.
India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism which will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday. He said Indian tourists in France will now be able to make payments in rupees.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×