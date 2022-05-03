The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and German Small and Medium Enterprises on Tuesday discussed

opportunities for greater investment and cooperation in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector between India and Germany.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain who is part of the official delegation accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his tour to Germany chaired a round table of German Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Berlin.

Jain discussed a number of areas for a possible collaboration including green technology, startups, digitalization and sustainable growth, according to the press release by the ministry of commerce and industry.

“German SMEs shared their future plans for investment in India. The Secretary reaffirmed Government of India’s firm commitment towards improving ease of doing business in India," the Ministry said in an official statement.

Jain also met Markus Jerger, Chairman, German Association for Small and Medium Enterprises and discussed opportunities for greater investment and cooperation in the MSME sector between India and Germany, the Ministry added.

Besides, collaboration in field of food processing, textiles, manufacturing, AI, technology, hydrogen and green energy, sustainability, digitalization were also discussed.