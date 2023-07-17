India, Iran plan to route Russia trade through Chabahar1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:13 PM IST
Following up on earlier agreements, a trial shipment to test trade links from Russia to India will be attempted in the next 6-8 months.
NEW DELHI : India and Iran plan to step up operationalizing the International North South Trade Corridor (INSTC) in a move to boost trade with Russia, according to Mohammad Miri, an advisor to the Chabahar Free Zone in Iran.
