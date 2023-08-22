India, Iran drop arbitration clause for Chabahar port4 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:12 PM IST
The move paves the way for the two sides to sign a long-term deal for the development of the strategic port, two persons aware of the development said.
NEW DELHI : India and Iran have agreed not to seek commercial foreign arbitration for disputes between users and operators at Chabahar Port, paving the way for the two sides to sign a long-term deal for the development of the strategic port, two persons aware of the development said.