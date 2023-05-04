India, Israel sign MoU for industrial research and development cooperation

New Delhi: India and Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on industrial research and development cooperation, marking a significant milestone in their scientific and technological partnership, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology of India, and the Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) under the Ministry of Defence of Israel.

The collaboration aims to enable joint industrial research and development projects in various high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum and semiconductors, synthetic biology, healthcare, aerospace, sustainable energy, and agriculture, among others.

The MoU will be implemented through specific projects agreed upon by both parties and monitored by a Joint Steering Committee led by the heads of CSIR and DDR&D.

N Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, and Daniel Gold, Head, DDR&D, signed the agreement during a meeting attended by the Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, GoI, and Vice President, CSIR Society, Jitendra Singh. The event also highlighted the successful diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have strengthened into a strategic partnership.

During the meeting, specific collaborations on hydrogen and aerospace between CSIR and DDR&D, as well as a joint clinical trial project between CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and 101 Therapeutics for a potential COVID-19 drug, were also discussed and welcomed.

Jitendra Singh emphasized India’s competence in the identified priority sectors and welcomed the technology partnership with Israel, congratulating both parties for their efforts to strengthen the India-Israel relationship.

Overall, the signing of the MoU is expected to further enhance the cooperation and mutual benefits of the scientific and technological development of both countries.