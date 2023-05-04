India, Israel sign MoU for industrial research and development cooperation

India, Israel sign MoU for industrial research and development cooperation1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:39 PM IST
The collaboration aims to enable joint industrial research and development projects in various high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum and semiconductors, synthetic biology, healthcare, aerospace, sustainable energy, and agriculture, among others.
New Delhi: India and Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on industrial research and development cooperation, marking a significant milestone in their scientific and technological partnership, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Thursday.
