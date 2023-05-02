NEW DELHI : India and Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Industrial Research and Development Cooperation, with a focus on several key technology areas, including aerospace, electronics instrumentation, civil infrastructure and engineering, ecology, environment, earth and ocean sciences and water, among others.

The multi-sectoral agreement was signed between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel, in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, at the CSIR-Science Centre in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Daniel Gold, Head of DDR&D, Israeli Ministry of Defence, led a high-level delegation that called on Jitendra Singh. The two sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, including enhancing collaboration in the areas of innovation and startups.

Jitendra Singh expressed optimism that the agreement will open a new phase in the India-Israel partnership in areas like innovation, technology and startups.

He also noted that India and Israel are celebrating 30 years of successful diplomatic relations in 2023, which is a very important year for India as it is holding the G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister said that India and Israel are not only bilateral partners but also play a larger role in addressing some of the greatest challenges confronting the world, through joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security sectors, through the grouping of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America – “I2U2" Group.

He added that the Indian government has been promoting science and technology developments and supporting start-up innovations in the country by providing necessary policy and budgetary support.

Brig. Gen. (Ret) Daniel Gold said that India and Israel are good friends and have a lot of potential to collaborate in high technology areas.

The minister was pleased to note that India and Israel have bilateral consultation mechanisms in all cooperation fields, including water, agriculture, counter-terrorism, and defense.

He said that defense has been a particular cooperation priority with Israel and that in November 2021, Defense R&D Organization (DRDO) and DDR&D inked a Bilateral Innovation Agreement (BIA) to promote innovation and accelerated R&D in startups and MSMEs of both countries for the development of dual-use technologies.

Jitendra Singh said that it is essential to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly for technology development and implementation, and that CSIR could work with its Israeli peers for strengthening each other’s domestic industrial sector, as well as taking their joint developments to other countries.

The minister expressed satisfaction in knowing that joint activities have already begun in healthcare, and a way forward has been made for other important areas such as aerospace, quantum technologies, lasers, green hydrogen, instrumentation, and water.