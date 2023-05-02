India and Israel to deepen collaboration in innovation and startups: Jitendra Singh2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Jitendra Singh expressed optimism that the agreement will open a new phase in the India-Israel partnership in areas like innovation, technology and startups
NEW DELHI : India and Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Industrial Research and Development Cooperation, with a focus on several key technology areas, including aerospace, electronics instrumentation, civil infrastructure and engineering, ecology, environment, earth and ocean sciences and water, among others.
