NEW DELHI : India and Israel are resuming free trade negotiations, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday with the talks to start in November and conclude by June.

In his remarks after talks with his counterpart Yair Lapid, Jaishankar also announced that the two countries had “agreed on mutual recognition of our vaccine certification process."

“And while we are working that out in the interim, Israel would allow people with Covishield vaccines to travel to Israel," the Indian minister said.

Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Sunday on a visit that is his first as foreign minister as also the first since the government of Naftali Bennett and his eight-party coalition government took office in June, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister that lasted 12 consecutive years.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

“Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding the knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative," the Indian foreign ministry statement said in a statement on Saturday announcing Jaishankar’s visit.

“Just as we came to this visit, our officials have actually agreed on the resumption of the India-Israel, Free Trade negotiations. Starting the negotiating process, talks will start in November and they are very confident that they would be able to conclude the negotiations by next June. So it's something that we very much look forward to," the minister said on Monday.

At a meeting with Israeli businessmen on Sunday, Jaishankar had describing Israel as one of India's "most trusted and innovative partners," while urging them to invest in the country and take advantage of its business-friendly policies.

The Indian minister outlined the new economic reform initiatives undertaken by the Modi government to ensure greater ease of doing business.

"If you were to connect all those dots, I think, you get a picture of an India that is moving towards acquiring those deeper strengths which will make it more competitive in terms of the world economy. And that to you is of interest because from those deeper strengths will come new opportunities and I'll speak about some of them," he had told the group on Sunday.

In his remarks on Monday, Jaishankar said that ahead of the 31 October-12 November UN Conference on Climate Change also known as COP26, Israel had also joined the India and France led International Solar Alliance.

“I think you bring a lot of value to the table. And as we approach COP 26, it's very important to know about our growing agenda- Green growth, Green economy is given its new place," Jaishankar said.

A key highlight of Jaishankar’s visit later on Monday was a virtual meeting among the foreign ministers of India, US, the UAE, the first of its kind ever. While Jaishankar and Lapid are to join from Israel, the UAE foreign minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join from their respective capitals.

