India and Italy should explore opportunities to boost business ties: Goyal

India and Italy should explore opportunities to boost business ties: Goyal1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
- Goyal said that India's large domestic market and availability of talent pool can help strengthen business ties between the two countries
NEW DELHI : India and Italy could look at opportunities to increase cooperation in areas like tourism, design, digital world, services, goods and education, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
Speaking at the India Italy business round-table with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Goyal said that India's large domestic market and availability of talent pool can help strengthen business ties between the two countries.
"India offers probably the largest business opportunities available anywhere in the world as we progress from $ 3 trillion economy today to a $10 trillion economy in ten years and towards $ 30 trillion economy in 20 odd years," said Goyal, adding that India looked forward to significant transformational and exponential growth in its trade with Italy.
Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said that "today's meeting is an important step forward in shaping our strategic partnership...Many Italian companies, in their long term strategy, consider India as a key country whose market will drive growth on a global scale."
Over 600 Italian companies, mainly concentrated around Delhi and Mumbai, employ about 50,000 local staff with a global turnover of Euro 5 Billion, said Di Maio.
