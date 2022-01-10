India and Korea to hold trade talks tomorrow, trade deficit, market access on agenda1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 08:27 PM IST
- Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Han-koo Yeo, Minister for Trade, Korea
India and Korea will hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow (11th January) to discuss bilateral trade related issues, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed on Monday. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Han-koo Yeo, Minister for Trade, Korea.
The discussion will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters. The discussion will also feature investment related issues.
The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries, the minister said.
