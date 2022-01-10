India and Korea to hold trade talks tomorrow, trade deficit, market access on agenda1 min read . 08:27 PM IST
- Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Han-koo Yeo, Minister for Trade, Korea
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India and Korea will hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow (11th January) to discuss bilateral trade related issues, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed on Monday. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Han-koo Yeo, Minister for Trade, Korea.
India and Korea will hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow (11th January) to discuss bilateral trade related issues, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed on Monday. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Han-koo Yeo, Minister for Trade, Korea.
The discussion will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters. The discussion will also feature investment related issues.
The discussion will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters. The discussion will also feature investment related issues.
The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries, the minister said.
The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries, the minister said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!