Home / News / India /  India and Korea to hold trade talks tomorrow, trade deficit, market access on agenda

India and Korea to hold trade talks tomorrow, trade deficit, market access on agenda

India and Korea will hold trade talks on Monday
1 min read . 08:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Han-koo Yeo, Minister for Trade, Korea

India and Korea will hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow (11th January) to discuss bilateral trade related issues, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed on Monday. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Han-koo Yeo, Minister for Trade, Korea.

The discussion will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters. The discussion will also feature investment related issues.

The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries, the minister said.

