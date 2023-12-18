India and Lesotho discuss rupee trade
Trading in domestic currency aligns with India's goal to elevate the rupee to a hard currency status.
New Delhi: In its attempt to take the rupee global, India is in talks with Lesotho to conduct trade using the Indian currency, persons aware of the matter told Mint. This development is a key step in India's broader economic strategy to enhance its presence in southern Africa, including ongoing trade negotiations with the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).