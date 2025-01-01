India and Pakistan exchanged details of their nuclear installations as part of a 30-year bilateral agreement to avoid attacks on atomic facilities. They also shared lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen.

India and Pakistan exchanged details about their nuclear installations on Wednesday as part of an annual agreement. The two countries have enforced a bilateral pact for more than 30 years to ensure that atomic facilities within their territory is not attacked. Both nations also used diplomatic channels to exchange a list of civilian prisoners and fishermen currently custody.

“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installation and facilities," the MEA said.

The two countries also listed out the names of people currently in custody across the border — with India sharing the details of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be citizens of the neighbouring country. Meanwhile Pakistan has shared names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen who are believed to be Indian.

The exchanges came amid frosty ties between the two countries over the Kashmir issue as well as cross-border terrorism.

According to an MEA release, New Delhi has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 183 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their sentence as well as missing missing Indian defence personnel. The other country has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to 18 civilian prisoners and fishermen who are believed to be Indian and remain in Pakistani custody.

The MEA said that a total of 639 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.

Why do India and Pakistan exchange nuclear details? The two neighbours signed an agreement at the end of December 1988 to make this possible for the past 34 years. The pact mandates the two countries to inform each about the other's nuclear installations and facilities on the first day of every year. The first such exchange took place in 1992 and the policy has remained in place despite strained ties over terror attacks and military strikes.