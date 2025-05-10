India, Pakistan agree to complete ceasefire from 5 pm today: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

India and Pakistan have decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 pm today, Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also announced that India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

What Donald Trump Said? Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after tensions between the countries escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on TruthSocial Trump said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's statement crediting his ‘long night’ of talks mediated by United States was however different from Misri's statement about DGMO level talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday (IST) spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Rubio and to Pakistan Prime MinisterShehbaz Sharifto discuss the ongoing situation.

"He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” US State Department said in a statement.

India has said on Saturday morning hit eight military sites in Pakistan with air-launched precision weapons. The action, the government said, was in response to the Pakistan military's brazen attacks on India’s military infrastructure and civilian areas using fighter jets, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), and missiles, the Ministry of Defence said. Advertisement

Saturday’s development came a day after India foiled Pakistani drone strikes on 26 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In an armed drone strike, three civilians were injured in Punjab’s Ferozepur town last night.

Friday’s attack by Pakistan and counter-offensive by India comes a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).