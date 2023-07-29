New Delhi: NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) of Papua New Guinea signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for sharing India Stack, successful digital solutions implemented at population scale in New Delhi on 28 July.

Earlier, MeitY hosted the inaugural Global DPI Summit in Pune on June 12-13. The event witnessed a physical presence of over 250 delegates, including approximately 150 foreign delegates from 50 countries, while more than 2,000 individuals participated virtually.

According to official website, India Stack is the moniker for a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at population scale. Although the name of this project bears the word India, the vision of India Stack can be applied to any nation.

The MoU between India and Papua New Guinea was a follow-up to the summit, according to MeitY.

“During the event, the crucial digital transformational aspects such as Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital Identity, Digital Payment, Data Exchange, Data Governance and Data Protection Policies, internet, and mobile connectivity, etc were discussed," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

“It is envisaged that the MoU will help build the capacities and result in sharing and implementation of population-scale digital public infrastructure and transformational platforms and projects for improving ease of living and enhancing efficiency and transparency in the governance," it added.

In the MoU signing ceremony, the Indian side was led by Abhishek Singh, president & CEO, National eGovernance Division, MeitY. He was joined by Sushil Pal, joint secretary, MeitY and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and National E-Governance Division.

Steven Matainaho, Secretary, MICT, represented the Government of Papua New Guinea, along with Noel Colin Awiroweng Mobiha, board chairman, National ICT Authority, Joseph Ealedona and other senior officials. Paulias Korni, high commissioner for Papa New Guinea High Commission was also present on the occasion.