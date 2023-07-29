India-Papua New Guinea sign MoU for India Stack collaboration1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Earlier, MeitY hosted the inaugural Global DPI Summit in Pune on June 12-13 and the MoU is a follow-up to the summit
New Delhi: NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) of Papua New Guinea signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for sharing India Stack, successful digital solutions implemented at population scale in New Delhi on 28 July.
