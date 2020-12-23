OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India and Russia say annual summit did not take place because of covid-19 pandem
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. (ANI)
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. (ANI)

India and Russia say annual summit did not take place because of covid-19 pandem

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 11:39 PM IST PTI

  • The assertion by the two countries came following a media report that said they have not been able to hold their annual summit as Moscow has reservations over India joining the 4-nation Quad or Quadrilateral coalition

NEW DELHI : India and Russia on Wednesday said their annual summit did not take place this year only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that any imputation otherwise is "false" and "misleading".

The assertion by the two countries came following a media report that said they have not been able to hold their annual summit as Moscow has reservations over India joining the 4-nation Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jagannath Temple reopens for devotees after being closed for nine months, in Puri on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Puri's Jagannath temple reopens; covid-19 negative report mandatory for entry

1 min read . 12:04 AM IST
Agartala: Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde speaks during the inauguration of 'eSewa Kendra', at Tripura High Court in Agartala

Be more attentive towards justice, CJI tells judges

1 min read . 23 Dec 2020
A coronavirus warning sign in Covent Garden in London, U.K.

UK reports 39,237 new virus cases, highest ever

1 min read . 23 Dec 2020
A small cluster of islands in the South Pacific remains free of any case, reports the Associated Press.

Mint Lite| last virus-free spots on Earth, China will punish food wastage & more

4 min read . 23 Dec 2020

"The India-Russia Annual summit did not take place in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two Governments. Any imputation otherwise is false and misleading," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to the report.

"Spreading false stories on important relationships is particularly irresponsible," he added.

In a statement, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev called the report far from reality.

"Find it to be far from reality. Special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India is progressing well despite the COVID-19," he said.

"Staying in close touch with our Indian friends to work out new dates for the summit, postponed due to epidemiological reasons. We are confident that it will be held in the near future, while the Russian-Indian relations will continue its further development," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout