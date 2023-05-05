India, Russia pledge to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:13 PM IST
The two nations discussed various issues related to the UN Security Council (UNSC), including its reform. Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member in a reformed UNSC.
New Delhi: Indian secretary (West) Sanjay Verma visited Moscow on May 3-4, 2023, for the 12th India-Russia Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism and bilateral consultations on UN and multilateral issues. The JWG meeting was co-chaired by Verma and Russian deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Syromolotov, with representatives from both countries in attendance.
