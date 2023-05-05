Home/ News / India/  India, Russia pledge to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation
Back

New Delhi: Indian secretary (West) Sanjay Verma visited Moscow on May 3-4, 2023, for the 12th India-Russia Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism and bilateral consultations on UN and multilateral issues. The JWG meeting was co-chaired by Verma and Russian deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Syromolotov, with representatives from both countries in attendance.

During the meeting, both sides shared experiences in combating terrorism and extremism, discussing global and regional terrorist threats. Russia praised India’s role as Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022 and the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, which focused on countering the use of new technologies for terrorist purposes.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

On 4 May, India-Russia bilateral consultations on UN-related issues were held with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Vershinin. The two sides discussed various issues related to the UN Security Council (UNSC), including its reform. Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member in a reformed UNSC.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing global threat of terrorism, with numerous countries facing extremist group attacks. The India-Russia partnership on counter-terrorism cooperation is expected to bolster efforts to combat this menace.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout