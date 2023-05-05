New Delhi: Indian secretary (West) Sanjay Verma visited Moscow on May 3-4, 2023, for the 12th India-Russia Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism and bilateral consultations on UN and multilateral issues. The JWG meeting was co-chaired by Verma and Russian deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Syromolotov, with representatives from both countries in attendance.

During the meeting, both sides shared experiences in combating terrorism and extremism, discussing global and regional terrorist threats. Russia praised India’s role as Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022 and the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, which focused on countering the use of new technologies for terrorist purposes.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

On 4 May, India-Russia bilateral consultations on UN-related issues were held with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Vershinin. The two sides discussed various issues related to the UN Security Council (UNSC), including its reform. Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member in a reformed UNSC.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing global threat of terrorism, with numerous countries facing extremist group attacks. The India-Russia partnership on counter-terrorism cooperation is expected to bolster efforts to combat this menace.