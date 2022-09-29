India and Singapore closely collaborating in cutting edge tech: Jitendra Singh

“India and Singapore show convergence on a variety of issues of international importance and they are part of numerous groupings like G20, Commonwealth, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association), East Asia Summit, and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium. Following the conclusion of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) of 2005, this robust relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," the minister said.