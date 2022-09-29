India and Singapore closely collaborating in cutting edge tech: Jitendra Singh

Singh said that the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has shown its resilience and both sides look forward to further strengthening this important relationship
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: India and Singapore are closely collaborating in areas that will shape the future and accelerate technological disruption, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India and Singapore are closely collaborating in areas that will shape the future and accelerate technological disruption, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
Attending the high-level Singaporean delegation led by Loh Khum Yean, Singapore minister in PMO and permanent secretary, Public Service Department (PSD), the minister told Yean that the two countries are collaborating in fintech, information technology, cyber security, skill development, smart city solutions, renewable energy and food security.
Attending the high-level Singaporean delegation led by Loh Khum Yean, Singapore minister in PMO and permanent secretary, Public Service Department (PSD), the minister told Yean that the two countries are collaborating in fintech, information technology, cyber security, skill development, smart city solutions, renewable energy and food security.
Singh said that the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has shown its resilience and both sides look forward to further strengthening this important relationship in areas like trade, defence, science and innovation, education, governance and the digital economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh said that the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has shown its resilience and both sides look forward to further strengthening this important relationship in areas like trade, defence, science and innovation, education, governance and the digital economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added that the maiden India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in New Delhi on 17th September, 2022 was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a path breaking initiative that is a testament to the unique India-Singapore bilateral ties and can pave the way for coordination in new areas of partnership.
He added that the maiden India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in New Delhi on 17th September, 2022 was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a path breaking initiative that is a testament to the unique India-Singapore bilateral ties and can pave the way for coordination in new areas of partnership.
“India and Singapore show convergence on a variety of issues of international importance and they are part of numerous groupings like G20, Commonwealth, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association), East Asia Summit, and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium. Following the conclusion of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) of 2005, this robust relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," the minister said.
“India and Singapore show convergence on a variety of issues of international importance and they are part of numerous groupings like G20, Commonwealth, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association), East Asia Summit, and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium. Following the conclusion of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) of 2005, this robust relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," the minister said.
Yean informed Singh that Singapore has emerged as the top source nation in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) equity flows into India for the financial year 2021-22. “The amount of FDI inflow from Singapore to India in fiscal year 2022 was estimated to be almost 16 billion U.S. dollars."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yean informed Singh that Singapore has emerged as the top source nation in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) equity flows into India for the financial year 2021-22. “The amount of FDI inflow from Singapore to India in fiscal year 2022 was estimated to be almost 16 billion U.S. dollars."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Both sides also discussed to firm up the Exchange Program of Civil Services and visit by PM Excellence Awardees to Singaporean Institutes of Excellence. The Future of Work, Workforce and Workplace of Singapore has agreed to work closely with the Vision India-2047, headed by Jitendra Singh.
Both sides also discussed to firm up the Exchange Program of Civil Services and visit by PM Excellence Awardees to Singaporean Institutes of Excellence. The Future of Work, Workforce and Workplace of Singapore has agreed to work closely with the Vision India-2047, headed by Jitendra Singh.
Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore also attended the delegation level talks between the two sides. Loh Khum Yean is currently on a 2-day visit to India.
Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore also attended the delegation level talks between the two sides. Loh Khum Yean is currently on a 2-day visit to India.