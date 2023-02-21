India and Singapore launch UPI-PayNow cross-border payment system
It will enable users of two fast payments systems to transfer funds instantly without the need to getting onboard the other payment system.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday launched cross-border connectivity between the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore.
