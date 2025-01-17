News
India and the US agree that borders should be sacrosanct, says Eric Garcetti
Utpal Bhaskar 7 min read 17 Jan 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- On fears of a looming tariff war, Garcetti said with President-elect Donald Trump “it's an invitation to negotiate.”
New Delhi: Outgoing US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said North American and West Asian oil can make up for any shortfall in Russian crude supplies to India following the latest US sanctions on that country, pointing out that India and the US “agree that borders should be sacrosanct". On fears of a looming tariff war, he said with President-elect Donald Trump “it's an invitation to negotiate." Edited excerpts from an interview:
