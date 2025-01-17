India and the US agree that borders should be sacrosanct, says Eric Garcetti

I think the concern would be that we clickbait comments on social media. You know, we're too big populations not to find somebody who says, oh, that's the end of U.S.-India relations. Or, gosh, can you believe they think differently? Or somebody who says something offensive. If you look at our population, 80% of Indians have positive views towards Americans. That's higher than Americans' views about themselves. And one in four Americans is being treated by an Indian doctor. Now, sometimes in areas you can't find an American born doctor. It is the Indian doing the work of that immigrant's dream of my family and the other families in America that came before. I think Americans don't know India enough. So, we need to educate more Americans. Bring more Americans here as students, as visitors. Because Indians know Americans quite well. But those aren't worries. Those are just challenges, that I think we will meet.