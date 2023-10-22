‘India, UAE can broaden economic ties’
In an interview, UAE ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali said that India, Europe, and the Middle East MoU for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor could potentially reduce shipping costs and facilitate efficient trade in goods and services.
NEW DELHI : India and the United Arab Emirates are looking to identify and incorporate commodities to diversify trade between the two countries, UAE ambassador to India 8said in an interview. The diversification of traded commodities can broaden the scope of economic cooperation and make local currency transactions even more versatile, Alshaali said in an email interview. He added that India, Europe, and the Middle East MoU for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) could potentially reduce shipping costs and facilitate efficient trade in goods and services. On the recent approval of 75,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice for export from India to the UAE, he stated that Indian rice has earned a reputation for its quality and flavour, making it a preferred choice in the UAE and many other countries. Edited excerpts: