India and UK conclude 3rd round of FTA talks

The third round of talks were likely to focus on issues including tariff concessions on alcoholic beverages and movement of professionals, among other things. India and the UK had covered significant ground in the last two rounds with the UK agreeing to eliminate duty on Indian rice and textile goods, while India is likely to allow duty-free entry of British apples, medical devices and machinery. The interim or early harvest agreement aims to cover 65% of goods and up to 40% of services, with the coverage in goods expected to go up to 90% in the full agreement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}