India and UK weigh options to open up legal services sector. 23 Aug 2022
India and the UK are weighing options to open up the legal services sector to enhance cooperation between the two countries
Representatives of Bar Council of India and the Law Society of England & Wales that collectively make the Legal Services Committee (LSC) are weighing options to open up the legal services sector to enhance cooperation between the two countries.