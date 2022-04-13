India and US bridge Ukraine differences

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine emerging as a key point of discord in recent weeks, a joint statement issued at the end of the ministerial dialogue found a way to bridge the differences between the two sides. It said the ministers reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the humanitarian crisis in the country and assessed its broader implications. “They urged an immediate cessation of hostilities. The ministerial unequivocally condemned civilian deaths. They underscored that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, respect for international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states." India has articulated these principles in its approach to the crisis in the past, but it is the first time they find space in a joint India-US statement.