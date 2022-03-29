India and US decide to hold 2+2 dialogue around 11 April

While India has noted with concern public statements from the US about New Delhi being “shaky" and on the “wrong side of history", the stand of the Narendra Modi government on Ukraine is quite unambiguous: it has called for the complete cessation of violence, resolution of differences through dialogue, and recognition and protection of territorial integrity of nation-states. Modi has communicated the stance to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in telephonic conversations.

