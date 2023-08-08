India and Vietnam pledge to boost bilateral trade, economic cooperation

India and Vietnam pledge to boost bilateral trade, economic cooperation1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:21 PM IST
This meeting was held after a gap of more than four years on account of the covid-19 pandemic and other factors. Both sides reviewed the progress on bilateral trade and economic cooperation and discussed ways to unlock the vast untapped potential in bilateral trade
New Delhi: With an aim to deepen bilateral trade and economic ties, India and Vietnam on Tuesday convened the 5th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Trade Sub-Commission (JTSC) , the ministry of commerce & industry said.
