India has announced immediate relief assistance worth $1 million to Papua New Guinea in the wake of a devastating landslide on the Pacific island nation, as per a release from the Ministry of External Affairs on May 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes after a massive landslide occurred on May 24 in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea, which buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction and loss of life.

"​As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," the statement read.

"India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023. India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder," it added.

Modi Promises Help The statement also recalled India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, for its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

In a post on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India’s readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

According to the Papua New Guinea government, more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation, after the side of a mountain came down in the early hours of Friday morning when the village of Yambali was asleep.

