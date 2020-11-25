India announces 100 projects worth $80 mn in Afghanistan

The projects underline India’s backing of the Afghan government headed by President Ashraf Ghani and the people of the war-torn country, as well as its intention to stay involved in the development of the country despite the possibility of the Taliban returning to Kabul though a power sharing arrangement. India is wary of the Taliban given its proximity to Pakistan and its military spy agency the Inter-Services-Intelligence. Ghani’s government is engaged in peace talks with the Taliban after the US entered a deal with the rebel group in February to allow the exit of US-led foreign troops after almost two decades.