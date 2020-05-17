India announces 5th tranche of stimulus, total package pegged at 21 trillion

As part of the announcement made for the Rs20 trillion stimulus package; the borrowing limits for states under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) has been increased to 5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) from 3% at present for FY21 subject to carrying out specific reforms. This will help them raise Rs4.28 trillion in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the backdrop of their finances being under considerable strain.